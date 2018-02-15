Trump describes Florida school gunman as ‘mentally disturbed’

Donald Trump
U.S. President, Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump in his tweets on Thursday called the suspected gunman in the massacre of 17 people at a high school in southern Florida “mentally disturbed”.

The 19-year-old, identified as Nikolas Cruz, was due in court on Thursday.

He was arrested after Wednesday’s shooting spree in Parkland, Florida, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the former student had previously been expelled for what school officials said were “disciplinary reasons.”

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behaviour,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“Neighbours and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

The White House said Mr. Trump would speak publicly about the “tragic shooting” at 11 am (1600 GMT).

Authorities said 15 people were hospitalised with injuries suffered in the attack, which occurred late in the school day.

Police said the gunman opened fire with an AR-15 rifle after setting off a fire alarm in the school, 75 kilometres north of Miami.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.