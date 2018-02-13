U.S. pledges $200 million to support anti-IS efforts in Syria

Rex Tillerson [Photo: The New Yorker]

The United States pledges $200 million in support of the anti-IS coalition efforts in Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced on Tuesday.

He made the announcement at the International Coalition against the Islamic State (IS) meeting at the level of foreign ministers, which kicked off on Tuesday.

“The coalition succeeded in liberating 98 per cent of the Iraqi soil from the clutches of IS, while many of the displaced returned home,’’ Mr. Tillerson said.

He said that IS was still a threat in spite of the liberation, stressing the need to provide finance for Iraq and Syria in order to make sure IS was thrashed and could never be able to return.

The anti-IS coalition meeting is a part of the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI), which started on Monday in Kuwait City.

(Xinhua/NAN)

