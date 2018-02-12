Rescue operation completed on Moscow plane crash site – Emergency Ministry

Related News

The search and rescue operation at the site of the crash of Russian passenger plane An-148 has been finished, the regional representative of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

“All search and rescue operations have been finished,” the official said.

According to the ministry representative, the investigators are still working at the crash site.

The head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said earlier in the day that the full examination of the site might take several days.

The plane en route to the city of Orsk crashed a few minutes after its take-off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport.

None of the 65 passengers or six crew survived.

Earlier, Washington expressed its deepest regret over the crash of Russia’s An-148 plane in Moscow region and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

The White House’s press service said in a statement: “the U.S. is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of those on board Saratov Airlines Flight 703.

“We send our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Russia.”

The Russian Embassy in the U.S. thanked citizens and the White House for the sympathies to the victims of the tragedy.

“We are expressing gratitude to American citizens and @WhiteHouse for their condolences over Saratov Airlines Flight 703 crash,” the embassy wrote on its Twitter page.

(Sputnik/NAN)