Netherlands officially recalls ambassador to Turkey

The government of the Netherlands has officially recalled its ambassador to Turkey, as a long-running diplomatic dispute between the two countries shows no signs of abating, official statement says.

“There was no prospect of a normalisation of bilateral relations,’’ Dutch Foreign Minister, Halbe Zijlstra, announced on Monday in The Hague.

Mr. Zijlstra said that the most recent talks aimed at easing tensions ended without making any progress.

“As long as the conflict remains unsolved, a new Turkish ambassador to the Netherlands would also not be allowed in the country,’’ he said.

There has been no Dutch ambassador in Ankara since March 2017, when Turkey expelled the top diplomat.

The diplomatic conflict was sparked by the Dutch government’s refusal to allow Turkish election campaign events to be held on Dutch territory ahead of Turkey’s constitutional referendum in April 2017.

The dispute escalated when Dutch authorities banned the Turkish Minister of Family and Social Policies from appearing at a pro-government rally in Rotterdam, and was forced to leave the country with police escorts.

(dpa/NAN)