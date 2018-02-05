Germany to pay €2,556 each to 25,000 Algerian Holocaust victims

Related News

The German government is to pay 2,556 Euros (3,185 dollars) each to 25,000 Algerian Jewish Holocaust survivors as compensation, an organisation which makes claims on behalf of survivors announced on Monday.

Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims against Germany said Jews, who resided in Algeria from July 1940 to November 1942 and met certain criteria, including having suffered from Nazi persecution.

“An estimated 25,000 Algerian Jewish Holocaust survivors live around the world, with the largest population residing in France.

“This is a long overdue recognition for a large group of Jews in Algeria who suffered anti-Jewish measures by Nazi allies like the Vichy Regime,’’ Mr. Schneider said.

According to the organisation, this is the first time a newly recognised group of Holocaust survivors will receive German government compensation.

“A registration centre will open this month in Paris with satellites throughout France to help survivors file for compensation through the claims conference’s hardship fund,’’ it added.

According to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, the pro-Nazi Vichy government confiscated Jewish property and restricted Jewish employment.

Algerian Jewish soldiers were placed in a forced labour camp.

(dpa/NAN)