Saddam’s eldest daughter, 59 others declared wanted by Iraqi Govt

Saddam Hussein [Photo Credit: The New Yorker]

Iraqi security services revealed their “most wanted list” of 60 people, with Raghad, the eldest daughter of Saddam Hussein, on it.

Authorities said the 60 people wanted are on suspicion of belonging to the Islamic State group, al-Qaeda or the al-Baath Party.

According to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV channel, Raghad responded in a telephone interview that she has pledged to confront those who “insult her” by suing them back.

Raghad fled to Jordan along with her sister, Rana, and their children in July 2003.

Since 2006, she has been on the list which the new Iraqi government is seeking to prosecute for supporting violence.

However, the Jordanian government has turned down the request by Iraq to hand over Raghad, insisting that to do so would violate Arab traditions of hospitality.

(Xinhua/NAN)

