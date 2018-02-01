Indian man ends 782-day protest after authorities agree to probe brother’s death

Related News

A man in southern Indian state of Kerala has ended his 782-day protest after the country’s premier investigating agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began investigating his brother’s death.

S.R. Sreejith, who has been on a strike in front of the secretariat (chief minister’s office) in Thiruvananthapuram ended his protest after being told CBI has launched a probe into the death of his brother

Mr. Sreejeev’s brother was found dead on May 21, 2014.

While police closed the case of Sreejith brother’s death as a suicide, while he believed that his brother was killed in police custody.

Sreejith said: “I stopped the strike for the time being as the CBI officials promised a fair probe into my brother’s custodial death.

“I also need to restore my health to give detailed statements to the CBI team and as much evidence as I can.”

The investigators from CBI recorded statements of Sreejith and his mother, following which he ended his strike.

Sreejith reportedly told CBI that the suicide note produced by the police to support their claim was not that of his brother.

He said his brother, who was 26-years-old, was taken into police custody at Parassala on May 19, 2014 in connection with a theft of a mobile and he died on May 21.

Police stated he was taken into custody on charges of the theft of mobile phones and he consumed poison inside police custody. `

The family alleged he was detained for being in a relationship with a girl, who happened to be related to one of the police officers.

With police investigation concluding there was no evidence of custodial torture, it prompted Sreejith to insist on a CBI probe and subsequently go for a strike.

Sreejith sat on a protest in front of the secretariat braving vagaries of weather and demanding an independent inquiry into his brother’s death.

As the strike continued for over two years, his persistence got him massive public support, which went manifold on the social media, following which lawmakers pressed the federal government for a CBI probe.

(Xinhua/NAN)