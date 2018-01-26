Trump ready to apologise for retweeting UK videos

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the UK ITV broadcaster, partially released on Friday, that he was prepared to apologise for his retweets of UK right-wing group’s anti-Muslim videos.

In November, Trump retweeted several unverified videos, originally posted on Twitter by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right Britain First movement, which claimed to show violent acts committed by what the group considered Islamists.

“If you’re telling me they’re horrible racist people, I would certainly apologise if you would like me to do that. I knew nothing about that,” Trump said, referring to Britain First.

Trump emphasised that he was a great supporter of the UK, adding that he did not want to cause any difficulty for the country.

The U.S. president explained that he had retweeted the videos because he is a “big believer in fighting radical Islamic terror,” which was depicted on those videos.

Trump’s retweets of Britain First’s videos provoked criticism by many UK and U.S. politicians and public figures.

Particularly, UK Prime Minister Theresa May called Trump’s move to retweet the videos the wrong thing to do.

(Sputnik/NAN)