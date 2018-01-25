Oprah rejects 2020 presidential run

Talk-show host Oprah Winfrey knocked down speculation that she could be a US presidential candidate in 2020, saying in a magazine interview published Thursday that running for office was not in her nature.

“I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me,” she told fashion magazine InStyle.

Interest in the media mogul surged among members of the opposition Democratic Party after her January 7 speech at the Golden Globes awards gala, where Winfrey accepted a lifetime achievement award.

Media reports in the days that followed suggested she might be considering a run.

In the InStyle interview, she described having recently seen a “cute” coffee mug emblazoned with “Oprah 2020.”

“All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt,” Winfrey said.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

President Donald Trump, himself a former reality television star, said on January 9 that he doubted Winfrey would be a candidate.

“I like Oprah. I don’t think she is going to run,” Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

