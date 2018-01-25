Germany ready to drop debate on EU refugee distribution

Related News

Germany is willing for the moment to drop the debate over the distribution of refugees between European countries, German Interior Minister, Thomas Maiziere said on Thursday in Sofia.

On the periphery of EU ministerial-level talks in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, Mr. Maiziere said that in order to achieve progress in wider reforms of the EU’s asylum and refugee system, it was important to first concentrate on other issues.

Mr. Maiziere left the issue open as to whether in the end, Germany would insist on set quotas or not.

“We will decide on this at the end of the negotiations,’’ he said.

Bulgaria assumed the rotating EU presidency – its first since it joined the bloc at the start of the year.

Mr. Maiziere’s remarks come amid a deadlock over the planned reform of the EU’s asylum policy, which had been stuck since 2016 amid a dispute over a possible quota arrangement.

The European Commission and countries like Germany are in favour of obliging countries to take people in, at least in the case of a very strong influx of refugees.

But Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic had rejected any such obligation to open their borders.

Recently, they have gotten backing from Austria’s new chancellor, Sebastian Kurz.

He argued that it’s not just a few member states, but also refugees themselves who are unwilling to go to places like Bulgaria, Romania or Poland.

According to him, if taken by force to those places, they will still head for Germany, Austria or Sweden as soon as possible.

(dpa/NAN)