German opposition calls for arms embargo against Turkey

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday faced calls to halt arms exports to Turkey after reports suggested that German-made tanks were being employed during a Turkish offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria.

“The federal government cannot duck this issue again and must find clear words against President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan,” Green party (Gruene) defense spokesperson Agnieszka Brugger told journalists.

Mr. Brugger added that the “immediate stop of all arms exports to Turkey was long overdue”.

Green Party parliamentary vice-president Claudia Roth demanded an arms embargo, as well as the cancellation of the controversial “refugee pact” signed between the European Union and Turkey.

Roth accused Erdogan of “pouring oil onto a regional fire” with his offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia.

Jan Gildemeister, director of the Action Group Service for Peace NGO, said stopping Germany’s Turkish military exports was an “urgent necessity” in light of recent geo-political developments.

Gildemeister noted that Berlin had vowed not to approve the sale of arms to countries involved in the war in Yemen (including Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt).

He argued that an unwillingness to treat Ankara in the same fashion would reveal an unacceptable “double standard”.

Chancellor Merkel and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel have so far refrained from condemning Turkey’s military engagement in the Syrian Afrin region.

Instead, Gabriel expressed his “concern” during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Mevluet Cavusoglu and advocated for a political solution of the crisis.

Only recently, Gabriel had publicly come out in favour of approving the modernisation of German “Leopard” tanks used by the Turkish army in spite of a significant cooling in bilateral relations between the two NATO partners.

Turkish ground troops first crossed the border to Syria in an attempt to drive the Kurdish YPG militia out of the Afrin region on Saturday.

Some opposition politicians in Germany offered scathing criticism of the offensive.

However, unimpressed by such international protests, President Erdogan has announced that his forces would “not retreat” until the offensive was completed.

