Arab lawmakers ejected after interrupting U.S. VP’s speech in Knesset – Reports

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. [Phtoo credit: The Hill]

Arab members of the Knesset, who were interrupting U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s speech in Israel’s parliament, have been ushered from the building, local media reported on Monday.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper said that the lawmakers, who were raising protest posters and shouting, have been banned for the rest of the day.

America’s top diplomat then met some of the marines who are stationed at the embassy.(Sputnik/NAN)

