Italian police arrest 33 in sting against Chinese mafia group

Related News

A mafia-style Chinese crime syndicate that controlled the distribution of Chinese goods around Europe was busted with 33 arrests, Italian police said on Thursday.

“The organisation, initially suspected of loan-sharking and extortion, was discovered to have had “imposed its monopoly” on the road haulage business,’’ police official Alessandro Giuliano told newsmen.

Police said in a statement that investigations were “long and complex.”

Police work started in 2011 in Prato, a town in the north-western outskirts of Florence and textile production hub that is home to Italy’s biggest Chinese community.

(dpa/NAN)