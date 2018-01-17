UK appoints ‘minister for loneliness’

British Prime Minister, Theresa May

Theresa May, British Prime Minister, on Wednesday appointed Tracey Crouch as the country’s minister for loneliness.

Crouch is the current junior minister for sport and civil society.

May said: “I want to confront this challenge for our society and for all of us to take action to address the loneliness endured by the elderly, by carers, by those who have lost loved ones, people who have no one to talk to or share their thoughts and experiences with.”

“The role was the main recommendation in a 2017 report commissioned in memory of Jo Cox, a lawmaker and mother of two who was murdered in the street in 2016 by a neo-Nazi terrorist,’’ according to NBC News.

“Jo Cox recognised the scale of loneliness across the country and dedicated herself to doing all she could to help those affected,” May said.

The government said that research showed as many as one in 10 people felt lonely “always or often” and that hundreds of thousands of elderly people hadn’t spoken to a friend or relative in the past month.

Crouch, whose official title is Minister for Sport and Civil Society, will devise a national strategy to tackle isolation across all ages, and find ways of measuring alienation in official statistics.

“We know that there is a real impact of social isolation and loneliness on people, on their physical and mental well-being but also on other aspects in society and we want to tackle this challenge,” Crouch said.

Meanwhile, Cox’s widower, Brendan Cox, tweeted early Wednesday: “One of the awful things about losing Jo knowing how much difference she would have made in the world. When the kids wake up this morning I’m going to tell them how — even though she’s not here — she’s still making the world a better place.”

However, there was some criticism of the appointment on social media, with users pointing out a link between loneliness and government cuts to community services such as public libraries, day care centers and community halls.

(NAN)

    Why won’t there be loneliness in that country? Life is not all about technology. Besides, this is a society that encourages the killing of the unborn and yet expect not to be lonely. Who will you talk with when you are killing those who will grow up to take care of you? Today, in recognition of the thinning population Spain has created the ministry of sex that would encourage people to be having children to replace the aging population. China has realized the damage they did to themselves with their decades-long one child policy which resulted in the wiping away of millions of unborn females. Today bride price has gone up by more than 1000% because there are fewer females in the country. A recent publication shows that the wealthy men are now using pecuniary enticements to woo ladies to marry them. This is the result of what happens when nature is wickedly altered. So, British wahala is just the beginning of the woes of Europe.