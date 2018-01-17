U.S. interested in strong relations with African countries – Tillerson

The U.S. has strong relationship with the African countries and is interested in having such ties with them in future, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

On Thursday, U.S. media reported that President Trump behind closed doors made a statement, in which he called Haiti and African states “shithole countries.”

“We have very positive relationship with African nations, we share a number of security issues.

“We share a number of economic development issues and I think those leaders know that the United States wants that relationship to continue to be strong,” Tillerson said at a news conference in Vancouver, answering a question on impact of Trump’s reported statement on Washington’s ties with Africa.

The diplomat expressed hope that the African nations also want to maintain the relationship with Washington.

Reported Trump’s remark has already been criticised by the African Union.

(Sputnik/NAN)

