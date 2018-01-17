Cow to give blessing to or reject new Hindu temple site in Germany

Related News

A cow is assessing whether the potential building site for a new temple for the Hindu community in the northern German port city of Bremen is auspicious or not.

The animal is expected to either give its bovine blessing or suggest the community move somewhere else when it visits the site at 10.45 a.m. (0945 GMT), according to community spokesman Pathmakaran Pathmanathan.

“For us the cow is holy. They are gods,” he said.

The cow is expected to spend some 30 minutes at the site and if she is content, then the location is good, according to Pathmanathan.

“We want the cow to give her approval,” he said.

Pathmanathan said that there are some 300 families that belong to Bremen’s Hindu community.

The new temple and adjoining buildings for lessons and further education should be completed before the end of the year.(dpa/NAN)