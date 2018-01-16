I want immigrants from everywhere, Trump says after ‘shithole’ scandal

U.S. President, Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday says he wants immigrants from around the world.

“I want them to come in from everywhere,” he told reporters at the White House during an appearance with visiting President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan.

Mr. Trump was responding to a reporter who asked if he wanted more immigrants from Norway.

Following a visit last week by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, the president allegedly told senators in a private meeting that the U.S. should accept more people from Norway instead of “shithole countries” in Latin America and Africa.

(dpa/NAN)

