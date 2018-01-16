Alcohol consumption in Russia decreases by 80 percent – Minister

Related News

Alcohol consumption in Russia decreased by 80 per cent over the past five to seven years, while smoking became less popular among adults by 22 per cent, Healthcare Minister, Veronika Skvortsova, said Tuesday.

“We have been able to lower alcohol consumption per capita by 80 per cent within the same period, increased the number of people engaged in sports activities by over 40 percent,” Skvortsova said.

The minister noted that smoking decreased by 40 per cent among adults and by three times among children and adolescents in the same period.

NAN reports that alcohol consumption in Russia stays among the highest in the world. According to the WHO in a 2011 report, annual per capita consumption was about 15.76 litres, fourth highest volume in Europe.

According to officials, Russia currently implements a variety of anti-alcoholism measures (banning spirits and beer trade at night, raising taxes, and others).

According to medical officials, these policies have resulted in a considerable fall of alcohol consumption volumes, to 13.5 litres by 2013, with wine and beer overtaking spirits as the main source of beverage alcohol.

These levels are comparable with European Union averages. Alcohol producers claim that falling legal consumption is accompanied by growth in sales of illegally produced drink.

Officials said alcoholism has been a problem throughout the country’s history because drinking is a pervasive, socially acceptable behaviour in Russian society.

(Sputnik/NAN)