Train drivers in Australian state vote to strike for pay rise

Train drivers in Australia’s New South Wales State voted on Friday to embark on strike by the end of the week if their demands for a pay rise were not met, local media reported.

The strike is propelled by commuter chaos including major delays and widespread trip cancellations in the state capital, Sydney.

Members of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union in the state voted to take industrial action if they did not get satisfactory wage increases, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

“An incredible result, well done Sydney and NSW Trains’’ the union posted on its Facebook page.

“By standing together and returning a YES vote, we have shown management that we are strong and united in our demand for a good agreement.’’

Union delegates are set to meet in the next few days to decide what form of industrial action to take.

Earlier in the week, the state’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Andrew Constance thanked customers for their extreme patience after the train disruptions, which were blamed on staffing issues and inclement weather.

“Understandably our customers were tested and we apologise for the major inconvenience caused,’’ he said in a statement. (Xinhua/NAN)