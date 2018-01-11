Saudi Arabia to summon nationals living abroad charged with corruption

Related News

Saudi Arabia plans to summon its nationals living abroad involved in corruption cases in cooperation with states they are living in, local media reported on Thursday.

The Attorney-General, Shaikh Saud Al Mujab, asserted that anti-corruption efforts would continue.

Mr. Al Mujab added that suspects in corruption cases who fled the country would be brought back through international arrest warrants after enough evidence had been gathered against them.

The suspects are part of the biggest corruption case in Saudi Arabia that caused the arrest of 159 individuals including princes and sitting and former ministers in November 2017.

Also, some 376 bank accounts of the detainees or related persons were frozen.

Majority of those arrestees were released after accepting the settlement.

Mr. Mujab said that the cases against the suspects were not only related to money but also to exploitation of power.

Tough measures against high profile individuals are one of many steps Saudi Arabia has been taking to initiate solid economic and social reforms, such as allowing women to drive.

(Xinhua/NAN)