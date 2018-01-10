House fire kills five in Mecca

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia on map

A fire Wednesday erupted in a house inhabited by migrant workers in Saudi Arabia’s western city of Mecca, killing five people, a civil defence official said.

Five others were injured in the house in Mecca’s district of Shara al-Mujahdeen, a spokesman for Mecca’s Civil Defence, Nayef al-Sherif, added in a media statement.

The fire first hit abandoned furniture and wood in the courtyard of the house and extended to a room where a family from Africa was living, al-Sherif said.

The blaze was later extinguished. Its cause was not immediately established.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has a large community of foreign workers.

NAN reports that the International Labour Organisation estimated that there are about nine million migrant workers as of April 2013.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.