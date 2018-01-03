Germany detains woman after bodies of two babies found in freezer

A 46-year-old woman was taken into custody in Germany on Wednesday after the police found bodies of two babies in a freezer in an apartment in the town of Benndorf.

However, police would not comment on where the infants were discovered.

The police said the woman’s ex-partner had notified officials of the babies adding that they assumed that the bodies had been in the area where they were found for a long time.

They said that it was initially unclear how the infants had died but that a criminal investigation would now be launched into the deaths. (dpa/NAN)

