UN Security Council approves new sanctions against North Korea

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously approved the imposition of a new tough sanction on North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s November 29 ballistic missile test.

China and Russia, North Korea’s main trading partners, voted in favour of the resolution.

The resolution, proposed by the United States, was designed to prevent North Korea from furthering her nuclear programme, as reports have shown that the latest missile test could reach Washington D.C.

UN Friday’s resolution targeted North Korea’s fuel imports, to tighten restrictions on smuggling and on the use of North Korean workers overseas.

On energy supplies, the sanction placed a ban on nearly 90 per cent of refined petroleum exports to North Korea.

As reported by CNN, Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the UN, claimed that the new sanctions cut deeper than any other sanction passed before and she hailed the unity of the Security Council.

Referring to Leader Kim Jong Un of North Korea, Haley said that, “we will continue to match the Kim regime’s choice of aggressive sanction with actions of international sanctions. North Korea is the most tragic example of evil in the modern world.”

President Donald trump welcomed the UN resolution. He tweeted, “The United Nations Security Council just voted 15-0 in favour of additional sanctions on North Korea. The World wants Peace, not Death!”

The resolution also bans export of industrial equipment, machinery, transportation vehicles and industrial metals to North Korea. It requires countries using North Korean labourers to send them back home no later than 24 months from the adoption of the resolution.

The resolution requires countries to stop ships from illegally providing oil to North Korea through ship to ship transfers and prohibits them from smuggling North Korean coal and other prohibited commodities by sea.

Some countries at the SC meeting appealed for a greater effort to ease tensions and find a way to negotiate. The representative from Uruguay called for negotiations “before it is too late.”

South Korea ambassador stressed that the sanctions are not an end in themselves but an effective means to bring North Korea back on track for a peaceful diplomatic solution.

“I sincerely hope the DPRK will take this message seriously,” said the ambassador. He said North Korea should abandon the delusional idea of pursuing security through Nuclear weapons.

Russia’s ambassador however, critcised the resolution, stating that 40,000 North Korean workers many of whom work in construction company in Russia and which they send significant amounts of money home.

“The resolution’s requirement of a 24-month period for North Korean workers to return home is the minimum acceptable period necessary to deal with the logistical aspects of the issue,” Russia ambassador complained.

After the UNSC meeting, North Korea state TV as reported by CNN showed a video where President Kim Jong-Un, North Korean President, called the UN security councils as “gang of Trumps.”

These sanctions have greater influence on North Korea’s isolation from the rest of the world.

However, some countries might not totally yield to UN directives.

In some ways, North Korea has close ties to Africa, providing military and security assistance to countries like Botswana, Mali, Zimbabwe.

Nigeria is one of the countries that still has a dipomatic network with North Korea. Nigeria has DPRK embassy in Lagos and Abuja.