Theresa May’s deputy, Damian Green, resigns

Damian-Green
Damian Green (Photo Credit: Mirror.co.uk)

A close ally of British Prime Minister Theresa May, Damian Green, has resigned.

The Prime Minister’s office confirmed the resignation to CNN.

Mr. Green is said to be one of the closest allies of Ms. May and was brought into the cabinet when she assumed office.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.