Theresa May’s deputy, Damian Green, resigns

A close ally of British Prime Minister Theresa May, Damian Green, has resigned.
The Prime Minister’s office confirmed the resignation to CNN.
Mr. Green is said to be one of the closest allies of Ms. May and was brought into the cabinet when she assumed office.
Details later…
