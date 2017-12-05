EU warns Trump against recognising Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Related News

The European Union’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, on Tuesday warned that “any action that would undermine” peace efforts to create two separate states for the Israelis and the Palestinians “must absolutely be avoided”.

Ms. Mogherini was speaking alongside U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, on a visit to Brussels, as U.S. President Donald Trump is considering recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“A way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states,” Mogherini said, stressing the EU’s support for unlocking meaningful peace talks.

She said the EU’s 28 foreign ministers will jointly discuss the matter with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Brussels on December 11, to be followed by a similar meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas early next year.

NAN reports that Saudi Arabia also expressed its concern over media reports that the U.S. recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate its embassy there, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The kingdom also reiterated its unwavering position on Jerusalem and its firm and lasting support for the Palestinian people in asserting their legitimate rights and establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, it said.

“This step, if taken, will be in contradiction of the principle of not affecting final status negotiations, and contradicts international resolutions that emphasize the historical and firm rights of the Palestinian people regarding Jerusalem,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

“It will also provoke the sentiments of Muslims throughout the world in light of the great importance and the pivotal status of Jerusalem,” the source added.

The source also warned the U.S. administration of the grave consequences of such step.

“It will constitute an unwarranted shift in the U.S. impartial position, at a time when the world looks to it to achieve the desired peace process,” the source said.

The U.S. needs to “continue its efforts to achieve a just resolution for the Palestinian cause, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions,” he noted.

(Reuters/NAN)