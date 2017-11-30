German court sentences couple who ignored son’s burns for 4 days

Related News

A German court on Thursday handed down prison sentences to a couple that did not bring their six-year-old son to the hospital after he sustained life-threatening burns.

The man and the woman both aged 37 and whose identities were withheld in line with privacy laws, received a five-year and a three-year-and-nine-month prison sentences respectively.

The court in southern Germany found the pair guilty of negligence after they ignored their son’s burns – sustained when a tank of petrol caught fire in the family’s garden – for four days.

The boy was brought to the hospital when a bystander saw him in the couple’s car and called the police.

The boy and his four siblings are now in foster care.

(dpa/NAN)