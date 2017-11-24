German court fines gynaecologist $7,150 for ‘advertising’ abortion on website

Related News

German Gynaecologist, Kristina Haenel, was fined $7,150 by a court in that country on Friday, after being found guilty of “advertising’’ abortion by providing information about the procedure on her website.

Ms. Haenel, a 61-year-old medical doctor from the western city of Giessen, posted information on her website in April 2015 about the legal and medical aspects of the procedure in German, English and Turkish.

She also provided information about the payment required for an abortion, which the court in Giessen found violated a law that forbids advertising abortion services in a way that is to the person’s own economic advantage.

Ms. Haenel’s lawyer said she would appeal the decision.

Ms. Haenel, who performed abortions for 30 years, said she was only fulfilling her ethical duty by providing information to women considering ending their pregnancy.

She said “I didn’t do it so that women would come to me; they do that anyway; I don’t need that.’’

Meanwhile, hundreds of women gathered outside the courthouse in a show of support for the doctor, some were holding banners reading “women have a right to information.’’

(dpa/NAN)