Ex-CIA director assumes Trump ‘afraid’ of Putin amid Russia meddling probe

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) [Photo: NAN]
Former CIA Director John Brennan suggested that U.S. President Donald Trump might be “afraid” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid Russia meddling probe.

On Saturday, Trump said after a brief on-the-go meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit with Putin that he believed the Russian leader when he said “he absolutely did not meddle in our election.”

Trump said that the Russian president was insulted by the ongoing investigation, which is not good for the United States.

“I think Mr Trump is, for whatever reason, either intimidated by Mr Putin, afraid of what he could do, or what might come out as a result of these investigations,” Brennan told CNN.

The U.S. Congress is currently investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in 2016 last year’s US presidential election.

The FBI has been carrying out a similar investigation under Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

A number of hearings regarding the issue have been held in Congress, but intelligence service officials did not provide any evidence, claiming that the information was confidential.

Russia denies meddling in the 2016 US election, calling the accusations absurd and groundless. (Sputnik/NAN)

