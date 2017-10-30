Qatar’s membership in GCC should be frozen – Bahrain FM

Related News

Bahrain Foreign Minister, Khalid Ahmed, on Monday said Qatar’s membership in the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, should be frozen until it meets the demands of the Arab Quartet.

This was highlighted on Monday by Mr. Ahmed, who in a series of posts on his Twitter account called for Doha to leave the GCC bloc or meet the demands set by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

“If Qatar thinks it can delay and buy its time until the next summit of the GCC, then it is wrong. If the situation remains as it is, we will not attend,” posted Ahmed on his Twitter account.

“Bahrain will not attend the GCC summit if Qatar will participate because it is getting closer to Iran and deploying foreign forces, both of which are against the security of GCC countries,” he said.

Kuwait is set to host the 38th GCC summit in December.

“The right step is to freeze Qatar’s membership until it responds to the demands of our countries.”

The Arab Quartet on June 5 severed their diplomatic and trade relations with Qatar after accusing it of supporting extremists and funding terrorism.

It issued a list of 31 demands for Qatar to resolve the issue that were rejected by Doha.

(Xinhua/NAN)