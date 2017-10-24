Greek journalists begin nationwide strike

Related News

Greek news reporters began a 48-hour strike on Tuesday at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), demanding better working conditions.

Greece was without TV and radio news on Tuesday and there will also be none on Wednesday.

It is the second time reporters have gone on strike in October and the fourth in two months.

The previous strike lasted 24 hours.

The state news agency ANA-MPA and printed media employees also joined the strike action, so there would be no newspapers on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The journalists’ union wants its depleted health insurance fund rescued, better wages and an end to practices that leave reporters with little choice but to take lower-paying part-time jobs,’’ it stressed.

Greek reporters have been facing hard times during the past eight years of crisis and austerity.

Several newspapers folded and several cut their staff, so many journalists are out of work.

Greek unions strike frequently, protesting reforms accompanying three international bailout packages worth tens of billions of dollars, which have kept their country afloat since 2010.

(dpa/NAN)