China’s Communist Party holds 19th National Congress

The Communist Party of China, CPC, opened the 19th National Congress at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping delivered a report to the congress on behalf of the 18th Central Committee of the CPC.

Mr. Jinping said the CPC will lead the country to basically realize socialist modernisation by 2035.

He said this is the first stage of a two-stage development plan that the CPC drew up for the period from 2020 to the middle of the 21st century.

He called the plan the CPC’s “strategic vision for developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.”

The period between now and 2020 will be decisive in finishing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Mr. Jinping said.

Building on this, China will see the basic realization of socialist modernization by 2035 after 15 years of hard work, he told more than 2,300 delegates.

Just a few days before, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, published a letter of felicitation from Mr. Buhari through social media, to Mr. Jinping.

The Nigerian leader lauded China for “becoming an indispensable force in the comity of nations.”

“While expecting the delivery of policy guidelines and framework for China’s development and foreign relations in the next five years and beyond, and the election of a new CPC Central Committee, we wish the 19th National Congress of the CPC a complete success,” Mr. Buhari said.

The CPC National Congress occurs once every five years to set the party’s national policy goals and elect its top leadership.

The 19th CPC National Congress will review the party’s work since 2012 and chart a course of action to guide the nation’s development over the coming years under a new leadership elected by about 2,300 delegates nationwide.