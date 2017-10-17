Berlin exhibition marks 100 years since Russian Revolution

Related News

An exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution opened at a leading Berlin museum on Tuesday.

Berlin’s Deutsches Historisches Museum has assembled over 500 items from across Europe, including revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin’s death mask, to tell the story of the changes unleashed by the dramatic events of 1917.

“The exhibition successfully forms an arc stretching from the revolutionary year 1917 up to the present.

“Also to bring to mind the epochal and literally world-changing changes that the Russian revolution brought about,’’ German Culture Minister Monika Grütters said at the opening.

Other exhibits include paintings, posters, porcelain, statues and uniforms from the era.

After sweeping away an unsteady provisional government forged following the collapse of the autocratic Tsarist regime, the 1917 revolution paved the way for the formation of the Soviet Union five years later.

The exhibition, which opens its doors to the public on Wednesday, also examines the political and social upheaval the revolution triggered across Europe.

(dpa/NAN)