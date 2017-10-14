North Korea warns Australia for supporting U.S.

Related News

North Korea has threatened Australia for “showing dangerous moves of zealously joining the frenzied political and military provocations’’ of the United States against its regime.

The “provocations aggravate the situation of the Korean peninsula into a touch-and-go phase,’’ the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, according to Yonhap news agency.

“The Australian foreign minister personally expressed her support for the stand of the U.S. to consider all options including the use of force towards DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea),’’ KCNA said.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Defense Minister Marise Payne visited the truce village of Panmunjom and later held a meeting with their South Korean counterparts in Seoul.

The four ministers issued a joint statement on Friday calling on Pyongyang to refrain from provocative behaviour and to abandon all nuclear weapons and programmes.

“North Korea’s actions are illegal and Australia will play our part in supporting South Korea, our friends and allies, in deterring North Korea from further provocative acts and compelling it to return to the negotiating table,” Bishop told reporters in Seoul.

“Should Australia continue to follow the U.S. in imposing military, economic and diplomatic pressure upon the DPRK despite our repeated warnings, they will not be able to avoid a disaster,’’ KCNA said.

The rogue state has threatened Australia in the past, including of nuclear retaliation in April.

In September, Australian prime minister said that the government was considering plans to evacuate its citizens from the Korean peninsula if threats from North Korea escalate.

Bishop said that the threat of war is now the greatest it has been in 60 years since the Korean War.

(dpa/NAN)