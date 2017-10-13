South Korean court extends detention of ex-president Park

A South Korean court issued an additional warrant on Friday to extend the detention of former President Park Geun-hye, who is on trial for charges including bribery, abuse of state power and leaking state secrets.

Park will be detained for another six months as her previous arrest warrant is set to expire on Monday.

She was taken into custody in March after the constitutional court approved her impeachment over a corruption scandal.

By local law, a criminal suspect can be detained as long as six months with a detention warrant.

NAN reports that Park could become South Korea’s third former leader to be jailed for wrongdoing.

She is accused of colluding with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big businesses to contribute to foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.

Park, South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be forced from office, argues that she does not pose a flight risk and will not try to tamper with evidence.

She and Choi have both denied any wrongdoing.

A judge will study evidence and hear arguments from prosecutors and Park’s lawyers before deciding whether an arrest warrant should be issued.

Prosecutors accused Park of soliciting companies for money and infringing upon the freedom of corporate management by using her power as the president. (Xinhua/NAN)

