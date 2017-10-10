Melania Trump hits back at husband’s ex- Ivana

Related News

Melania Trump has hit back at Ivana Trump, the President’s first wife, after she made a jibe at the First Lady, saying her status as the President’s first wife effectively made her first lady.

She responded to Ivana via a message from the White House, which made clear there was room for only one first lady, but will spark speculation about jealousy among the Trump wives – past and present.

“Mrs Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and The President. She loves living in Washington, DC and is honoured by her role as First Lady of the United States.

“She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books,” said the statement issued by Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokeswoman.

According to multiple media sources, the statement was issued after Ivana Trump was interviewed on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday.

She said she spoke to Mr. Trump about once a week but did not like to telephone the President at the White House directly as she did not want to create jealous feelings.

“Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or anything like that because I’m the first Trump wife,” she said laughing. “I’m the first lady, OK?”

Ivana is currently promoting her memoir, `Raising Trump’ which details how she brought up her three children: Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka with her then husband.

The couple married in 1977 and divorced in 1992.

During the interview, she said she was not concerned about the federal investigation into alleged Trump campaign links to Russia or any connection to Donald Jr, who has been asked to testify.

“I know that he was not involved at all in any wrongdoing,” she said.

Mrs Trump, who grew up in Czechoslovakia, also discussed immigration, saying: “I’m (an) immigrant myself and Donald is building the wall.

“I don’t mind immigrants and the wall because you have to protect your borders.”

