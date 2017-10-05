Trump denies reports U.S. State Secretary Tillerson threatened to resign

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday denied reports that Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, had threatened to resign.

“Rex Tillerson never threatened to resign. This is Fake News put out by @NBCNews. Low news and reporting standards. No verification from me,” Mr. Trump said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, the NBC broadcaster published an article, claiming that Mr. Tillerson was seriously considering stepping down from the position this summer as his relations with Mr. Trump became strained.

The secretary of state and the president allegedly disputed over a set of policy issues.

The tensions were reportedly alleviated by U.S. Vice President, Mike Pence, who gave Mr. Tillerson advice on how to settle down the disagreement with Trump.

Shortly after the report emerged, Mr. Tillerson said at a briefing that he remained strongly committed to Mr. Trump and had never considered leaving his job.

Mr. Pence also refuted any involvement in the alleged resignation scandal.

The U.S. president, in turn, urged the NBC to apologise for the faulty article, labeling the broadcaster “Fake News.”

However, NBC News anchors said on air that the outlet would not issue an apology because Mr. Tillerson had not refuted all claims made in the article.

(Sputnik/NAN)