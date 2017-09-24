Angela Merkel elected German Chancellor for fourth term

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has been elected for a fourth term.

Ms. Merkel’s party, CDU, polled the largest percentage of votes with 32.9 per cent, the BBC reports.

The CDU’s current local partner, SPD, polled about 20.8 per cent while the nationalist AfD polled about 13.1 per cent to come third.

Ms. Merkel, who has been in office for 12 years, has reacted to her victory saying she had hoped for a better result.

“Today we can say that we now have a mandate to assume responsibility and we’re going to assume this responsibility calmly, talking with our partners of course,” she said.

