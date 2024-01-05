The former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, will appear in court on Wednesday, 17 January, for his alleged involvement in a failed coup attempt.

He was on Wednesday charged, before a Magistrate Court, with treason, misprision of treason, and two counts of harbouring suspects.

Mr Koroma was granted bail by the High Court following an application for bail after the charges were put to him.

According to a press statement by Chernor Bah, minister of Information and Civic Education, the Judge, Samuel Taylor, granted the former president bail on several conditions including that a maximum of 10 people should be at his residence at every given time including his wife, children, lawyers and members of his political party.

Mr Koroma will not leave his house without the expressed permission of the Inspector-General of Police. Also, only the National Chairman and National Deputy Chairman of his party are allowed to visit him.

The judge also demanded that every visit to his residence should be permitted by the Inspector-General of Police.

He was also asked to provide two sureties who should be senior citizens resident in the Western Area of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Mr Bah said the state (government) will be ready to start calling witnesses on 17 January.

