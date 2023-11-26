The Sierra Leone government has declared a nationwide curfew after “unidentified individuals” attempted to break into a military armoury.

The Ministry of Infomation and Civic Education said the individuals, in the early hours of Sunday, tried to break into the armoury at Wilberforce barracks in the capital, Freetown.

“They have all been rebuffed,” the ministry said, and the government and security forces are in control.

It indicated that the suspects involved in the incident have not been apprehended.

“To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country,” Chernor Bah, the information minister, wrote in the Sunday morning statement.

A government official, however, told Reuters, that there was a prison break at the central prison in Freetown. Many inmates escaped.

The security breach in Sierra Leone is occurring during a period of political uncertainty in many West and Central African countries with the resurgence of military coups.

Details later…

