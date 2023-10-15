The incumbent Liberian president and candidate of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), George Weah, and former Vice President Joseph Boakai, candidate of the Unity Party (UP), are in a close race as results of Tuesday’s elections continue to trickle in.
Results available on the website of Liberia’s election management body, NEC, show that almost 50 per cent (49.8 ) of the results have been announced.
Of the votes announced, Mr Weah has so far polled 44.58 per cent with 415,895 votes while Mr Boakai has polled 43.1 per cent with 402,137 votes.
The close race between the duo appears to be a repetition of the 2017 presidential election in Liberia that had to be decided in a run-off.
To be announced the winner of the election, a candidate must score over 50 per cent of the total votes cast. In the event that neither candidate secures the required percentage, the top two will go to a run-off.
READ ALSO: LiberiaDecides’23: Election Umpire speaks on women, youth participation
On Tuesday, Liberians went to the polls to vote for a new president, half of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
A total of 20 candidates are taking part in the presidential election although many Liberians had told PREMIUM TIMES they expected it to be a two-horse race between Messrs Weah and Boakai.
The electoral commission has until 25 October (15 days) to announce the final results of the elections.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999