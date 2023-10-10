Liberians are set to elect a new president today in the country’s fourth election since the civil war ended.

Located on the Atlantic Ocean, the West African country of over five million people will choose a new president from a list of 20 candidates. Among the 20 candidates are current president George Weah, former vice president Joseph Boakai, and famous businessman Alexander Cummings.

Although there are 20 candidates, the contest is believed to be between the three names listed above given the popularity of their parties and the support they have gathered.

Messrs Weah, Boakai and Cummings were the three leading contestants in the last election held in 2017. Mr Weah emerged president leaving Messrs Boakai and Cummings in second and third place respectively.

Polls open today at 8 a.m. and close at six in the evening. According to the National Election Commission (NEC), voters in the queue at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

The commission is mandated to announce final results within 15 days after the election. However, preliminary results will be announced every by the commission as they trickle in.

In the case where no candidate is able to attain the requisite percentage of votes, at least 50 per cent plus one of the total votes cast, a run-off will be organised by the commission in 15 days.

Liberians will also elect half of the Senate (of 30) and House of Representatives in today’s election.

How ready are Liberians?

Observations by PREMIUM TIMES in Monrovia on Monday showed excitement among Liberians about choosing a new leader or reelecting the incumbent.

Josiah Wilson, a trader, expressed excitement about voting today. When this reporter asked who he would vote for, he said, “I cannot tell you who I will be voting for because my vote is my secret.”

The Liberian voting process is the secret open ballot process and some Liberians are ensuring that their choices remain a secret.

Barry Abdullahi, 52, told PREMIUM TIMES that he cannot disclose his choice of candidate because “my vote is my secret.” However, he would like the winner of the presidential election to develop the country, provide jobs for the youth, and address the rampant drug abuse in the country.

Veronica David, a trader, said she was not sure who to vote for yet but “I pray that God gives me direction so that I vote the right candidate that will carry our country forward so that our children can get good education, healthcare and many other good things.”

Blessing Solomon is one of the Liberians who are not afraid to speak about their choices in today’s election.

“I will be voting for the Liberian Peoples Party candidate, Tiawan Gongloe, because I believe he has what it takes to transform Liberia based on what he told me when he was campaigning,” she said, adding that she believes him.

Like Blessing, 18-year-old Promise Pavey, a first-time voter, is excited about voting for Mr Weah.

“I am going to my county just to vote for my president, the most talked about President George Manneh Weah, the talk-and-do president,” she said excitedly.

READ ALSO:

While there is high enthusiasm among Liberians in the election, there are those like 24-year-old Daoda Konneh who are disenchanted with the country and will not vote despite registering to vote.

“I am not voting tomorrow because I have not seen any candidate that can change this country. I voted before for the current government but see what we are going through right now and that is why I am not going to vote for any of them,” he said.

Where candidates have their eyes

There are 2.4 million voters spread across 15 counties where voting will take place.

Although all counties are important, some are more important than others as a result of the number of registered voters.

Monsterrado, Nimba, Bong, Margibi, Lofa, and GrandBassa have the highest voters. Statistically, any candidate who enjoys support from these six counties is assured six years in the Executive Mansion of Liberia.

With over 900,000 voters, Monsterrado is the county with the highest number of voters, followed immediately by Nimba with over 307,000; Bong with over 234,000; Margibi with over 185,000; Lofa with over 177,000; and Grand Bassa with over 158,000.

How candidates will fare in each of the counties may be too close to call. However, going by the last elections and how much popularity the candidates have, the real contest appears to be a two-horse race between Mr Weah of the CDC and Mr Boakai of the Unity Party (UP).

The last election in 2017 saw Messrs Weah and Boakai go at each other in a run-off as neither of the two was able to secure the requisite 50 +1 per cent votes in the first ballot.

In the run-off, Mr Weah according to official data from NEC won in all six counties as well as the remaining nine.

Although, the CDC had always won Monsterrado County which would have made it easy to call it a win again this time, the events of 2020 where the ruling CDC lost a special senatorial election leave much to be worried about.

Also, the crowd that graced the streets of Monsterrado in support of both UP and CDC was massive which would most likely make it hard for a wide margin to exist between both parties in the end.

Mr Boakai is supported by Yekeh Kolubah who represents District 10 in Monsterrado. The former warlord who is also a staunch critic of Mr Weah has thrown his weight behind the Unity Party. This will definitely affect the fortunes of the party either positively or negatively.

Mr Weah enjoys the power of incumbency which allows him to remind voters of what is possible if he is allowed a second term. He has continuously campaigned with the WASSCE fee payment his government introduced, ongoing construction, and expansion of the bumpy airport road.

However, the high cost of living and drug abuse in the country also poses a challenge for the president.

In Nimba County, Mr Boakai appears to have the upper hand owing to the backing of the incumbent senator, Prince Johnson, who is believed to be the ‘beautiful bride’ of the county.

The ruling CDC had never won Nimba County in any presidential elections until the run-off election in 2017 when the support of Mr Johnson delivered Nimba to the CDC. The two have since parted ways.

With the incumbent vice president being from Bong, the CDC may have some chances there.

However, many still argue that surprises may spring up from this county.

Although the CDC won Margibi in the last elections and has an incumbent senator in the county, the just concluded campaigns which saw people show up in their numbers for the Unity Party leave the chances of the CDC in doubt.

The Unity Party used to wield a lot of influence in Lofa in the past years including during the last election but intensified efforts by the CDC weakened their hold in 2022 when the CDC won the senatorial election in Lofa.

Grand Bassa used to be the stronghold of the late Charles Brumskine whose daughter is the running mate of Alexander Cummings in today’s election. It is left to be discovered if the late Brumskine’s influence would win his daughter the county or if his demise has opened another contest ground for either the CDC or the UP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

