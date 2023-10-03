Liberia’s Supreme Court has summoned the National Elections Commission to release the final voter roll, just days before the election.

The Liberia National Elections Commission (NEC) said it had released the voter roll officially on its website on 31 July, but various political parties and concerned citizens said they have not been able to download the document, adding to the confusion just days before the 10 October elections.

Respected local media Front Page Africa reported on Monday that the voter’s roll had been released.

Two opposition parties – the Unity Party and the Liberian People’s Party – filed a lawsuit to compel the National Elections Commission (NEC) to publish the document. According to NEC regulations, the voter roll must be released at least 30 days before elections.

Liberians go to the polls to pick their next president and representatives on 10 October.

