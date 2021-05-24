Palpable coup scare has gripped Mali after military sources said the junta seized the West African country’s president, prime minister and defence minister on Monday.
Reuters quoted multiple diplomatic and government sources as saying that President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and defence minister Souleymane Doucoure are currently being held at a military base in Kati, a city just 15 km northwest of the capital, Bamako.
The arrests occurred after the country’s interim government on Monday had a cabinet reshuffle, raising further political uncertainty in the landlocked country whose military, in August, overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in a coup.
Concerns had been raised by government insiders and opposition leaders over the military’s control of key positions.
This perhaps informed why the cabinet shakeup had two members of the military junta both of whom were part of August putsch replaced.
In turn, this sparked discontent within the military. It is believed that the arrests may not be unconnected with this.
Before their arrests, Messrs Ndaw and Ouane had been tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition back to civilian rule.
The latest uncertainty in Mali joins the spate of coups that have bugged West African countries like Chad and Niger in recent months.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post