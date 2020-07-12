Ghana’s COVID-19 cases surpass 24,000

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have increased to 24,248, with 414 more infections confirmed late Saturday, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
The update said the health authorities had treated and discharged 619 more people, bringing the number of recovered cases to 19,831, while the number of deaths stood at 135.
The Saturday night update also put the number of active COVID-19 cases in the West African country at 4,282, as President Nana Akufo-Addo spent his eighth day in self-isolation after a close associate of his tested positive for the pandemic.
Ghana has passed a law to enforce the wearing of face masks in public, in a bid to control and end the continued spread of the pandemic in the country.
