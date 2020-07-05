Ghana’s President self-isolates after COVID-19 exposure

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, is on a 14-day self-isolation after “at least one person within his close circle tested positive for Covid-19.”

A statement signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Nkrumah, on Saturday, July 4, indicated the move is in compliance with COVID-19 protocols and follows the advice of doctors.

“On the advice of doctors, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a fourteen (14) day precautionary self- isolation measure in compliance with Covid-19 protocols,” the statement said.

It further states that the president “has, as at today, tested negative.”

A number of government appointees and members of the president’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) have so far tested positive for COVID-19. The health minister, Kwaku Manu, who was leading the COVID-19 effort and is noted for urging the Ghanaians to learn to live with the disease because it has come to stay, tested positive in June.

Last week, the Deputy Minister for Trades and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, came under attack and had to later resign after it became public knowledge that he had breached Covid-19 protocols when he visited a voter registration centre despite testing positive to COVID-19.

Currently, the country’s coronavirus case count stands at 19,388 with 14,330 recoveries/discharges. A total of 117 people, including renowned medical professionals and government appointees, have died from the virus.

