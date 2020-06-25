Senegalese president self-quarantines after contact with COVID-19 carrier

Senegalese President Macky Sall. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter account of the Senegal government]
Senegalese President Macky Sall. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter account of the Senegal government]

Senegalese President Macky Sall has self-isolated himself for two weeks as a precaution after coming into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential office said on Thursday.

Seydou Gueye, the president’s adviser in charge of communications, said that Mr Sall had taken the COVID-19 test after being exposed to coronavirus.

The results came back negative.

“However, following the doctors’ recommendations on this issue, the president has been isolated for two weeks, starting on Wednesday, June 24,” Gueye said in a statement posted on the office’s Twitter account.

According to the Senegalese Health Ministry’s latest update, the West African country has so far registered 6,129 COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths and 4,072 recoveries. (Sputnik/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application