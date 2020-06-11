10 killed in attack on military checkpoint in Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast on map [Photo: Worldpress.org]

At least 10 people have been killed and six others wounded in an attack on an Ivory Coast military checkpoint near the country’s border with Burkina Faso, according to a statement the army released on Thursday.

It was not yet clear who carried out the attack, which took place in the town of Kafolo at dawn.

The head of the armed forces, Lassina Doumbia, said that “investigations are underway to determine the nature, the circumstances and the final outcome of this attack.”

He could not confirm whether the attack had been an act of terrorism.

Though Mr Doumbia did not give details about those killed, President Alassane Ouattara seemed to indicate the victims were soldiers.

“We bow before the memory of the soldiers who fell on the field of honour and offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” he said in a statement.

(dpa/NAN)

