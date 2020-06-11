Ghana’s COVID-19 cases reach 10,358

Ghana has confirmed 157 more infections of the novel coronavirus, taking its total number of confirmed cases to 10,358 as of Thursday morning, data from the Ghana Health Service said.
The number of recovered cases increased to 3,824 with 69 more recoveries recorded, while the number of COVID-19 associated deaths remains at 48.
Although Ghana has started a gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and the wearing of face masks have remained key to its fight against the spread of the pandemic.
(Xinhua/NAN)
