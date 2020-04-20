ECOWAS commission condoles with Buhari over Kyari’s death

ECOWAS-HQ in Nigeria. constructionreviewonline.com
President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou, has sympathised with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Mr Brou in a condolence letter in Abuja, described the death of Mr Kyari as a loss to Nigeria and the ECOWAS sub-region.

“I received the sad news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff, due to complications caused by the Coronavirus.

“We at ECOWAS feel your pain as Alhaji Kyari was a loyal friend and compatriot of yours for the last 42 years.

“His death is very shocking and it is a painful loss to his family, his country and to us at ECOWAS.

“I remember that after the audience your Excellency granted me on Friday, March 20, Alhaji Kyari and I spoke at length about various issues regarding our region.

“Since my appointment as President of ECOWAS Commission, I have greatly benefitted from his experience and in-depth knowledge of regional issues.

“May God give your family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. Please accept your Excellency, our sincere condolences”, Mr Brou stated.

(NAN)

