Ghana confirms two cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus [PHOTO CREDIT: FDA]
Coronavirus [PHOTO CREDIT: FDA]

Two cases of the COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ghana, the country’s Minister for Health, Kwasi Agyemang-Manu, announced at a press briefing Thursday evening.

The two are the first confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Ghana after some 57 suspected cases previously tested negative.

“Laboratory results of the two confirmed cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research. Both individuals returned to Ghana, one from Norway, and the other from Turkey so these are imported cases of COVID-19,” Mr Agyemang-Manu said.

He assured Ghanaians that the government is working with all health partners to ensure the situation is contained.

The minister said the patients are in isolation and are stable.

The process to trace persons who might have come in contact with the two cases has been initiated.

“I wish to assure all Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained. Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing,” a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, assured Ghanaians of the preparedness of the country to handle the situation should there be an outbreak. He further indicated the government had directed the release of the cedi equivalent of $100 million to boost the nation’s preparedness and response to the COVID-19.

“At my prompting, the Minister for Finance has made available the cedi equivalent of $100 million to enhance our coronavirus preparedness and response plan,” President Akufo-Addo said.

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.